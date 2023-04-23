Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $115.50 Price Target at HSBC

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HSBC from $113.50 to $115.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.78. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

