Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Eyenovia Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 481,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $480,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

About Eyenovia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 69.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.