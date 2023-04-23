Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYENGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Eyenovia Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 481,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $480,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 69.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

