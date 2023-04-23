Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Eyenovia Stock Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Transactions at Eyenovia
In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 481,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $480,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.