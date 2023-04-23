Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.81 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

