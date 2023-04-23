FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FBK. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of FBK opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth $234,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 84,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

