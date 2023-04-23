FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

