Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 546.6% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHYS opened at $22.42 on Friday. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

