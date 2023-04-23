Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$7.44 and a 12-month high of C$10.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 358.33%.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.