Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

