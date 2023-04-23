Financial Contrast: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -603.95% -75.10% -28.19% Mullen Automotive N/A -622.62% -285.52%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $15.03 million 17.97 -$90.79 million N/A N/A Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 2.74 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TeraWulf and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mullen Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TeraWulf and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded by Paul Prager and Nazar Khan on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

