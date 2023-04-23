Financial Survey: Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) and Its Rivals

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cognition Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -49.70% -39.72% Cognition Therapeutics Competitors -4,287.04% -143.28% -40.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A -$21.40 million -1.89 Cognition Therapeutics Competitors $708.24 million $87.54 million -2.93

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cognition Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cognition Therapeutics. Cognition Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognition Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cognition Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cognition Therapeutics Competitors 1026 4079 11157 171 2.64

Cognition Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 423.26%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 71.34%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing CT2168 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, which include DLB and Parkinson's disease; and CT2074 to treat dry AMD. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

