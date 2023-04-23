Financial Survey: Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) versus SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of SRAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRAX has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 SRAX 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stran & Company, Inc. and SRAX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. SRAX has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 929.41%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than Stran & Company, Inc..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and SRAX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.49 -$780,000.00 ($0.02) -79.50 SRAX $28.55 million 0.52 -$34.76 million ($1.21) -0.42

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SRAX. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SRAX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.32% -1.94% -1.41% SRAX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SRAX beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. is a financial technology company, which unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. It provides tools which enhance communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors. The company operates through the Sequire and LD Micro business units. Sequire is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based platform, which allows issuers to track their shareholders’ behaviors and trends and use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. LD Micro is involved in the business of hosting events and conferences for microcap public companies. SRAX was founded by Christopher Miglino and Erin DeRuggiero in August 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

