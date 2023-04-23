First Busey (BUSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). First Busey had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Busey Price Performance

First Busey stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. First Busey has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com started coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,652.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,330 and sold 31,302 shares valued at $772,726. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

