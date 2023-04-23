First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $286,405. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 915,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 75,407 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 122.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,225,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

FCF opened at $11.85 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.95.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. Raymond James lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

