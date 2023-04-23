First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.88

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.88 and traded as low as $15.22. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 624 shares changing hands.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, construction, and holding of real estate properties for long-term investment and not for resale. It operates through the Commercial Properties and Residential Properties segments. The Commercial Properties segment contains multi-tenanted retail or office centers, a single tenanted store, as well as owns land in Rockaway and Rochelle Park, NJ.

