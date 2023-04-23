First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1,730.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.52.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $216.89 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.