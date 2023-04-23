First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $7.75 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

