First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 292.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 759.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

