First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $220,802,520,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

