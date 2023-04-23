First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.94

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and traded as low as $47.87. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 3,257 shares.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.