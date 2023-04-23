First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.94

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and traded as low as $47.87. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 3,257 shares.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
