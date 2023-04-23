Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,140,901 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $65,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also

