Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,349,175 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349,175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $42,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.