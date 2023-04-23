Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 306,433 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,433 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $71,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

