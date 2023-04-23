Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 33,468 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $56,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

