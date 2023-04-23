Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $52,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 466.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 266,138 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 462,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,652.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

