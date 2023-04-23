Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Revolve Group worth $58,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $301,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

