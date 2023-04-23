Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,617,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.07.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.