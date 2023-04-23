Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.67% of Azenta worth $67,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

