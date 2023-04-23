Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 25,877 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $54,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

