Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,403 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.98% of Chart Industries worth $83,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 79,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $129.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

