Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Verint Systems worth $45,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 521,003 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,028 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,687. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

