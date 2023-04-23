Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,161 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $63,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $320.80 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

