Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $288.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

GOOG stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $125.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.