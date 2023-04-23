Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $43.23 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $43,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $126.49.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

