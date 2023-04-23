Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $43.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,491,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,774 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.26% of Sally Beauty worth $43,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBH opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

