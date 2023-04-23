Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $46.91 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,290,635 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Marvell Technology worth $46,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of -205.37, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

