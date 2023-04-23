Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $57.14 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $57,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC opened at $70.37 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.64.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

