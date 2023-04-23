Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $70.15 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of East West Bancorp worth $70,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $82.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.