Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $77.21 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,227,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Lazard worth $77,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 267.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Up 1.6 %

LAZ opened at $35.25 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

