Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Envestnet worth $58,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENV. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Envestnet by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 359,877 shares during the last quarter.

ENV opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

