Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $45,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $322.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $376.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.