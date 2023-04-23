Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 937,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,375 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $44,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

NYSE:WBS opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

