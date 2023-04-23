Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $47,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $206.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.02. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

