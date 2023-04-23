Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Qorvo worth $60,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Qorvo by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Qorvo Price Performance
QRVO stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $121.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
