Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Qorvo worth $60,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Qorvo by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $121.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

