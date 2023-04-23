Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 3.37% of KB Home worth $90,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

