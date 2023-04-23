Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 178,194 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,194 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $83,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Motco grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $30.13.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

