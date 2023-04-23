Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 213,064 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 880,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,064 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $79,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novartis by 115.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
