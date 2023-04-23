Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 213,064 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 880,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,064 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $79,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novartis by 115.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.