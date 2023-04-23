Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Hub Group worth $67,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hub Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hub Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $82.12 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.23.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also

