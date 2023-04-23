Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 31,922 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 473,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,922 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $60,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Atlassian by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 236,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.96. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,276,422.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,715,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $46,061,748. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.