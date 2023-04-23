Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $71,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VSH opened at $21.25 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Stories

